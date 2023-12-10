FIFA Best awards to be held in London in January

LONDON: The Best FIFA Football Awards will be staged in London in January, world soccer’s governing body said Friday. The gala event, which will see the likes of Lionel Messi, Erling Haaland, Pep Guardiola, Aitana Bonmati and Emma Hayes in contention for big prizes, will be held on 15 Jan.

It is the eighth edition of the awards, which celebrates the “planet’s top players, coaches, fans, goals, and acts of fair play.” It is the third time it has been hosted in London, following previous ceremonies in 2016 and 2017. FIFA has not disclosed which venue had been chosen for the ceremony.