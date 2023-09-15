FIFA announces ‘The Best’ award nominees

FRANCE: Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland lead the way as FIFA revealed the list of nominees for the ‘The Best’ Men’s Player award on Thursday

Aitana Bonmati, who won the UEFA Women’s Player Of The Year award, is among the nominees for ‘The Best’ Women’s Player award alongside Salma Paralluelo and Lauren James.

Haaland had an incredible season for Manchester City last campaign as he scored more than 50 goals and won the Premier League Golden Boot award as well. Pep Guardiola, who masterminded City’s treble, leads the list for ‘The Best’ Men’s Coach of the Year award. Yassine Bounou’s performance at the 2022 World Cup raised a lot of eyebrows and he made the cut in the list for ‘The Best’ goalkeeper.

Sarina Wiegman’s recent success guiding England to the final of the FIFA Women’s World Cup final earned her a cut in the nominees for ‘The Best’ Women’s coach alongside Emma Hayes and Tony Gustavsson.

FIFA has announced that fans can vote for each category till October 6.