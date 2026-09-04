FIFA accuses European body UEFA of ''smear campaign'' in filing related to World Cup sell-off plan

Last week, UEFA filed requests for discovery of evidence connected to Infantino's proposal in three U.S. courts.

“While these applications are styled as legal pleadings with captions and docket numbers, they are little more than press releases in further support of UEFA's smear campaign against FIFA and its leadership,” FIFA said in a filing in U.S. District Court in Colorado.

FIFA's filing in Colorado on Thursday was a motion to intervene, asking that the discovery process be deferred or dropped.

One of UEFA's discovery requests was filed in the Southern District of New York and seeks disclosure of documents from Josh Kushner and his investment firm Thrive Capital Management. Kushner is the younger brother of Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump's son-in-law.