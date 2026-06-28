FIFA 2026 World Cup: New Frontier, bigger dreams for first timers

Ivory Coast (Group E)

3 games, 2 wins, 1 loss

Preferred formation: 4-4-2

Coming into the World Cup, Ivory Coast manager Emerse Fae clearly stated that his side’s objective would be to reach the quarterfinals. It is just two steps away from that objective, playing some incredible football to get out of Group E, as the second-best side behind behemoths Germany.

While Yan Diomande was always going to be in focus, Amad Diallo, Guela Doue and Christ Inao a deep-lying playmaker have all been stand-out performers for the side. Veteran Nicolas Pepe, who had a stellar season with Villareal too chipped in with a double against Curacao. Franck Kessie too has marshalled the midfield area with relative comfort, and has also involved himself in goal-scoring duties.

Fae has set his side up great defensively, with the African side allowing just two goals but has put a lot of emphasis on counter-attacks, through the wings using Diomande’s raw pace which was on display against Curacao where he attacked to set up Pepe. The African has had two impressive wins in the campaign thus far, and the only game it lost was against Germany, where a late winner ruined its good start.

If Ivory Coast can survive Norway’s attacking challenge on Tuesday, then the quarterfinal dream is more than on.