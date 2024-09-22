Fielding coach Dilip is a superstar, helped Jaiswal grow as slip fielder: Ashwin

CHENNAI: A Google search about T Dilip strangely returned his profile as an ‘internet personality’ but for veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin the underrated support staff is a “superstar” who has improved the Indian fielding standards, particularly that of slip catching.

Dilip, who replaced R Sridhar as India fielding coach during Rahul Dravid’s stint as head coach, continued in his role when Gautam Gambhir took over as well.

After factoring in excellent feedback from the team members, who thought Dilip introduced some innovative drills, the BCCI decided to persist with him. He also introduced the now popular 'Best Fielder' medal after every match, which is presented in a quick ceremony inside the dressing room.

“If you want to talk about fielding, where should we start? Let's talk about Dilip sir first. Actually, we’d searched for our fielding coach (in Google) and he turned out to be an internet personality. So unfair,” Ashwin told reporters here on Sunday after the first Test against Bangladesh.

“He is not an internet personality. He is our celebrity fielding coach. Superstar,” he added.

It was not an empty statement to support a fellow team member, but the Chennai Test offered ample moments to support Ashwin’s remark.

Yashasvi Jaiswal was stationed at the backward short leg on the fourth morning and it was his acrobatic catch off Ashwin that ended the resistance of veteran Bangladesh batter Shakib Al Hasan.

The Chennai man spoke about the changes that Dilip brought in the last couple of years.

“Slip catching was a bit of a challenge a year or two ago. But Jaiswal has shown improvement in slip catching in the last year or two from the series in South Africa. He has made a very good catch here at the second slip as well,” said Ashwin.

Jaiswal made a brilliant tumbling catch at second slip on the third day here to dismiss Bangladesh opener Zakir Hasan off pacer Jasprit Bumrah.

Ashwin said Jaiswal’s growth as a reliable close-in fielder has helped the team with another option beyond KL Rahul, a regular in these positions.

“KL Rahul is an amazing fielder in second slip. And he (Jaiswal) was able to replace him in the second slip. So, according to me, they worked very hard.

“The close-in catching, in places like short-leg, is a very difficult thing. You don't get good fielders like this. Jaiswal himself volunteers and stands up.

“He also does head-to-head work. So, all in all, we didn't get to see Dilip Sir's name not getting mentioned more prominently,” said Ashwin.