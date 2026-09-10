Ferran Torres makes PSG history with hat trick in his Champions League debut

The World Cup final hero for Spain, Torres scored a hat trick in PSG's 6-1 rout of Slovan Bratislava in the Champions League late Wednesday.

He's the first player in the club's history to score three goals in his first Champions League match.

Torres is also the first player to score during his Champions League debut with PSG since Neymar and Kylian Mbappe against Celtic Glasgow on Sept. 12, 2017.

Titleholder PSG bolstered its star-studded attack by signing Torres from Barcelona on a five-year contract this summer.

The 26-year-old forward scored Spain's winning goal during extra time of the World Cup final against Argentina in July. It was his only goal of the tournament and he said it was “scored by 47 million people,” referring to Spain's population.