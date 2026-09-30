Fernando Alonso commits for 2027 to Aston Martin, ending doubts over his F1 future

The 45-year-old driver and his teammate Lance Stroll both extended their long-term contracts, Aston Martin said on Tuesday.

The two-time world champion said he was “very happy” about the contract extension despite his recent suggestion ahead of the Spanish Grand Prix that racing in the World Endurance Championship series instead of F1 was an option.

“I took my time to make this decision, but racing is my life, my passion, and I know I still have the speed and determination to compete at the highest level,” Alonso said. “I'm committed for the long term with this team and to helping us succeed.”

Alonso was among the drivers who have been complaining of the 2026 cars' reliance on electrical power and the compromises it forces drivers to make on the track. Max Verstappen earlier this year said he even considered leaving F1 if changes weren't made. F1 said in June it would shift to more engine power and less electrical hybrid power beginning next year.

Aston Martin has been struggling with new regulations that take away some of the importance of the drivers' input but Alonso said he trusted the team to move ahead.