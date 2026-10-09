Fenesta Open title and much more: Manish Sureshkumar hungry for success

"Starting any tournament is always a bit tricky because you have to adapt to the conditions the balls, the weather, and the court. But as the tournament progresses, the sharpness and feel improve,” Manish tells DT Next.

“I’ve played in Delhi many times, so being familiar with the conditions beforehand gives me an advantage. Hopefully, as the week goes on, I can dial in and play to the best of my ability."

Manish has also teamed up with Nitin Kumar Sinha in the men’s doubles, leaving him with little room for recovery between matches. However, he’s unfazed about that prospect of playing more games.