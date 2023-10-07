Fenesta Open National Tennis C'ship: TN’s Manish wins men’s doubles

NEW DELHI: Tamil Nadu’s Manish Sureshkumar clinched the men’s doubles title of the ongoing 28th Fenesta Open National Tennis Championship 2023 on Friday at the DLTA Complex.

Pairing up with Ganta Sai Karteek Reddy of Telangana, Manish looked in complete control of his shots and played with immaculate precision. The duo defeated Nitin Kr. Sinha and Ishaque Eqbal of West Bengal 6-4, 6-3 in straight sets to clinch the title.

However, in the men’s singles category, Karan Singh defeated the defending champion Manish (fourth seed) 5-7, 6-4, 7-5 to make it to the finals of the tournament.

Meanwhile, Siddharth Vishwakarma and Rashmikaa S Bhamidipaty also made their way into the finals of the tournament in their respective categories. The 2018 champion Siddharth played brilliantly from the get-go and used his ferocious shots and serves to register a 6-4, 6-2 victory in straight sets against Ishque Eqbal of West Bengal in the semi-finals of the men’s singles category.

In the women’s singles category, Rashmikaa won the semi-final match in straight sets as she defeated the No. 4 seed Maharashtra’s Vaishnavi Adkar 6-2, 6-0 and will now face defending champions Vaidhee Chaudhari of Gujarat for the prestigious title.

Vaidehee and Rashmikaa clinched the women’s doubles title as they beat Sharmada Balu (Karnataka) and Vaishnavi 6-2, 6-2 in the finals.

Maharashtra’s Asmi Adkar won the girls U-18 doubles title with Riya Sachdeva of Delhi. The duo overcame Maya Rajeshwaran (Tamil Nadu) and Aakruti Sonkusare (Maharashtra) 1-6, 7-5, 10-8 in a thrilling battle.

The final matches of the singles category will be played on Saturday.