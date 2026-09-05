Fenerbahce's Guendouzi banned for 2 Champions League games after heated clashes in playoff at Lyon

Guendouzi, a former player at Lyon's great rival Marseille, was at the heart of incidents before and after Fenerbahce's 2-1 win on Aug. 26 including a mass brawl. The result sent the Turkish club into the Champions League for the first time in 18 years.

The 27-year-old Guendouzi will miss Fenerbahce hosting Roma next Thursday and a visit to Aston Villa on Oct. 14.

Fenerbahce forward Mason Greenwood had a one-game ban deferred for one year of probation for his involvement, UEFA said in disciplinary verdicts announced late Friday.

Lyon goalkeeper coach Antonio Ferreira was banned from three Europa League games, with two more games deferred, for “serious assault.” He aimed a leaping kick at Guendouzi in a post-game clash near the players' tunnel.

The charges against Guendouzi were violating rules of decent conduct, “insulting players or others present at the match” and provoking spectators, UEFA said.