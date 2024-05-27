Feels special to win maiden PSA Challenger title: Rathika

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu’s Rathika Seelan won her maiden Professional Squash Association (PSA) Tour title on Sunday, defeating state-mate Pooja Arthi 11-4, 11-6, 11-3 in the women’s final of the HCL Squash Tour – Indore.

“It was my first final in the PSA Challenger Tour, and to go on to win it felt super special,” Rathika said.

Rathika’s trophy success comes just weeks after she was named in an eight-member Indian squad, that also includes Pooja, for the Asian Team Squash Championships to be held in China between June 12 and 16.

This will be the first time that the 23-year-old Rathika will don India colours after an injury during training forced her out of the Asian Junior Squash Championships five summers ago.

“I took a year off following knee surgery,” recollected Rathika, a trainee at the Indian Squash Academy since she took up the sport aged 12. “It’s always been my dream to represent India, and I’m super excited at this opportunity,” she added.

The pair of Rathika and Pooja won the women’s doubles crown at the HCL National Doubles Championships earlier this month, and will be taking part in the Asian Doubles Squash Championships in Malaysia in July.