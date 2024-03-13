"Feels like I'm going to make my debut again": Pant on making his return to IPL

NEW DELHI: After the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) gave a nod to Rishabh Pant to take part in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 for Delhi Capitals (DC), the wicketkeeper batter on Wednesday said that it felt like he would make a debut again.

Pant accepted that he was "excited and nervous" at the same time after BCCI declared him fit for the IPL 2024.

"I'm excited and nervous at the same time. It feels like I'm going to make my debut again. To be able to play cricket again after everything I've been through is nothing short of a miracle. I'm grateful to all my well-wishers and fans, and most importantly, the BCCI and staff at NCA. All their love and support continue to give me immense strength," Pant was quoted by a release from Delhi Capitals as saying.

The 26-year-old added that he is grateful towards the owners and support staff of the Delhi-based franchise for staying by his side throughout the recovery process.

"I'm excited to return to Delhi Capitals & the IPL - a tournament I enjoy so much. Our team owners and support staff have been by my side throughout with their full support, guidance and co-operation at every step, for which I am deeply grateful. I can't wait to re-unite with my DC family and play in front of the fans again," he added.

Earlier on Tuesday, BCCI gave a major update on Pant's recovery from injury and said that the wicketkeeper batter has been declared fit to take part in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. The India wicketkeeper batter missed the IPL 2023 after suffering multiple injuries in a horrific car accident on December 30, 2022. He even missed the ICC Cricket World Cup last year at home.

Pant has represented DC since 2016 and scored 2,838 runs in 98 matches at an average of 34.61 and a strike rate of over 147, with a century and 15 fifties to his name.

The 17th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will start on March 22, with defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) set to clash with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in a South Indian derby at MA Chidambaram Stadium.