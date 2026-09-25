‘Feels Great’: Gulveer secures 10,000m silver at Asian Games 2026

NAGOYA: Indian long-distance runner Gulveer Singh upgraded his Asian Games medal from bronze to silver as he clocked 28:29.38 minutes in the men's 10,000m to add another major international medal to his tally in an impressive 2026 season, here on Friday.
Gulveer stayed with the lead group through most of the race and waited for the closing stages before making his move. He held on to finish second and add another Asian Games medal to the bronze he won in the event at the 2023 Hangzhou Games.
“It feels good to win a silver medal for India at the Asian Games. Standing on the podium at a championship like this is satisfying. We had prepared for a championship race rather than focusing on timing, and I was able to stick to the race plan. This medal is encouraging, but I know there is still a long way to go and many more races ahead,” Gulveer said.
Speaking about the race, Gulveer said the focus was on staying relaxed and not getting pulled into a race against the clock. “Championship races are always different from races where you're chasing time. The plan was to stay relaxed, remain with the lead group, and make my move at the right moment. I trusted the race plan my coach and I had discussed, stayed patient throughout, and thankfully it worked out.”
Gulveer has continued to work on small improvements with the support of the Athletics Federation of India and the Inspire Institute of Sport.
“Every year my aim is simply to improve a little more. I don't think too much about results because they come only if the preparation is good. Winning a medal is a nice result. But for me, the important thing is that the progress is continuing. I'm fortunate to have the support of the Athletics Federation of India and the Inspire Institute of Sport.”
“They've created an environment where I can focus completely on training and recovery. My coaches help me keep improving in the small details that make a difference. I'll keep working in the same way and look to get better,” he said.
Gulveer’s silver added another podium finish for India in athletics as competition continued at the Asian Games.