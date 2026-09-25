‘Feels Great’: Gulveer secures 10,000m silver at Asian Games 2026

Gulveer stayed with the lead group through most of the race and waited for the closing stages before making his move. He held on to finish second and add another Asian Games medal to the bronze he won in the event at the 2023 Hangzhou Games.

“It feels good to win a silver medal for India at the Asian Games. Standing on the podium at a championship like this is satisfying. We had prepared for a championship race rather than focusing on timing, and I was able to stick to the race plan. This medal is encouraging, but I know there is still a long way to go and many more races ahead,” Gulveer said.

Speaking about the race, Gulveer said the focus was on staying relaxed and not getting pulled into a race against the clock. “Championship races are always different from races where you're chasing time. The plan was to stay relaxed, remain with the lead group, and make my move at the right moment. I trusted the race plan my coach and I had discussed, stayed patient throughout, and thankfully it worked out.”

Gulveer has continued to work on small improvements with the support of the Athletics Federation of India and the Inspire Institute of Sport.