Federer coming back to play at the US Open but not interested in pro tennis

The man who won five straight U.S. Open championships during the height of his dominance of the sport is set to play again in Arthur Ashe Stadium on Tuesday night for the first time since 2019.

And he's not quite sure how the game that perhaps nobody ever made look more elegant will appear now.

"I haven't played a singles set in, I don't know, (Hubert) Hurkacz at Wimbledon maybe, so it's been five years," Federer said Monday, referring to his 2021 quarterfinal loss in his last Grand Slam match.

"I don't know how it's going to go tomorrow. So there is a lot of uncertainty but a lot of happiness that I can return to Arthur Ashe, a place where I have had so many beautiful moments."

It's only one set of singles in an exhibition against Andy Roddick and one set of doubles with John McEnroe against Roddick and Andre Agassi. The winner of 20 Grand Slam singles titles should be fine for those.