Fearless India stun Korea again, Dhiraj-Kumkum win mixed team gold

Fearless Kumkum

Kumkum, meanwhile, secured back-to-back World Cup gold medals after being part of India's women's recurve team that triumphed in Shanghai, where she had shot the winning arrow in a shoot-off against China.

India's last recurve mixed team gold at a World Cup stage had incidentally also come in Antalya in 2022, when Ridhi Phor and Tarundeep Rai had defeated Great Britain's Bryony Pitman and Alex Wise in a shoot-off.

Indians mounted early pressure in the final after heavyweight Kim opened with a surprising seven and Oh followed with a nine as Korea managed 16 from their first two arrows.

Kumkum responded with a solid nine before Dhiraj shot an eight, giving India a one-point edge midway through the opening set.

The Koreans recovered through a 10 from Kim and a nine from Oh to post 35.

Kumkum then shot a nine and Dhiraj a 10 for a provisional 36.

A subsequent measurement upgraded Kumkum's arrow from nine to 10, while Kim's opening arrow was revised to eight, handing India the set 37-36 and a 2-0 lead.

Korea looked rattled and opened the second set with two nines. India matched them with two nines each, leaving the contest level at 18-all going into the final arrows.