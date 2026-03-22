FC Goa play out 1-1 draw with Chennaiyin FC

The result marked FC Goa’s third consecutive draw as they remained unbeaten and stayed fourth in the standings with 10 points, while Chennaiyin FC are placed eleventh with five points.

Sandesh Jhingan was adjudged the Player of the Match.

The first half was evenly contested, with both sides creating opportunities but lacking the finishing touch in the final third. FC Goa had the first attempt in the eighth minute when forward Brison Fernandes tested Chennaiyin keeper Mohammad Nawaz, who gathered comfortably.

Chennaiyin came close moments later as midfielder Maheson Singh struck the post in the 11th minute, before forcing a fine save from the Gaurs goalkeeper Hrithik Tiwari five minutes later with a powerful effort from distance at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.