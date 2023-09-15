FC Barcelona hosts Real Betis this weekend, Real Madrid plays Sociedad

BARCELONA: Another exciting LaLiga weekend lies ahead, with reigning champions FC Barcelona hosting Real Betis at the Estadi Olimpic on Sunday and with Real Sociedad travelling to the Spanish capital to face leaders Real Madrid a day later.

It has to be noted that all four sides are set to play European football this season, with Madrid, Barcelona and Real Sociedad featuring in the Champions League and Real Betis participating in the Europa League.

That means some of the very best players will be facing off in the weekend’s head-to-head matchday five fixtures.

Madrid versus Sociedad:

Meanwhile, Real Madrid are outright leaders as they’ve won all their matches thus far, seeing off Athletic Club, UD Almeria, RC Celta and Getafe CF. Madrid have arguably its toughest test yet, taking on an unbeaten Real Sociedad side.

The Basques drew its first three games with Girona FC, RC Celta and UD Las Palmas before beating Granada CF 5-3 in a compelling duel last matchday.

Barcelona versus Betis:

A fixture that averages 4.5 goals. This year, Betis will hope Isco can drive them forward, as he has rediscovered his form in a playmaking role behind the striker in Manuel Pellegrini’s preferred 4-2-3-1 formation.

In four games, the 31-year-old midfielder has recorded one goal and 3.3 key passes per duel, winning the MVP prize for each of the matches he has played. Xavi Hernandez’s side may not have managed to win each of its first four games this season, but the Catalan coach has introduced LaLiga Sports fans to a player who is considered to be a generational talent.

That player is Lamine Yamal, who has impressed with his displays in this first stretch of the season, recording one assist in four games and winning the LaLiga Awards U23 Player of the Month prize for August.

His performances saw Spanish national team coach Luis de la Fuente call him up for the September international break and he delivered by becoming the youngest ever debutant and goalscorer for Spain at the age of 16 years and 57 days.

The youngster will hope to put together another extraordinary display to get fans off their seats at Montjuic on Saturday.

Sociedad’s winning mentality:

Real Sociedad have not recorded a single loss so far this season and this is mostly thanks to an impressive Takefusa Kubo, who has stepped up and carried the team on his shoulders following David Silva’s serious injury and subsequent retirement.

So far, Kubo has faced former club Real Madrid eight times, celebrating two wins and recording two draws and four defeats. In these eight duels, he etched his name onto the scoresheet just once, but that was in the previous match, a 2-0 La Real win at the end of last season.

The winger is currently in exceptional form and will look to inspire Real Sociedad to what would be a momentous win at the Bernabeu.