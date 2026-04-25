Fast, Faster, Fastest: Sooryavanshi smashes third-fastest IPL ton

CHENNAI: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi might be 15 but his records won’t suggest that, as the Rajasthan Royals-scouted youngster has absolutely torn apart the league. The left-hander continued his dazzling run in IPL, smashing a 36-ball ton against Sunrisers Hyderabad, an attack that boasts some in-form bowlers like Praful Hinge, Sakib Hussain and Eshan Malinga.
Incidentally, it was against this same side in the reverse fixture when the left-hander was dismissed for a first-ball duck. However, on this occasion, SRH bowlers were left clueless, as Sooryavanshi dominated the bowling unit, smashing five fours and a dozen sixes, coming close to breaking his own record – a 35-ball century against Gujarat Titans last year.
Sooryavanshi, though, couldn’t break Chris Gayle’s 13-year-old record, as the big West Indian smashed the fastest IPL century off just 30 balls. The 15-year-old already has smashed 32 sixes this season, and he is well in sight of breaking Gayle’s all-time IPL sixes record (59 sixes in a season).
30 balls – Chris Gayle (RCB) vs PWI, Bengaluru, 2013
35 balls – Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (RR) vs GT, Jaipur, 2025
36 balls – Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (RR) vs GT, Jaipur, 2026*
37 balls – Yusuf Pathan (RR) vs MI, Mumbai, 2010
32 – Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (RR)*
27 – Abhishek Sharma (SRH)
25 – Priyansh Arya (PBKS)
23 – Rajat Patidar (RCB)