Farukh's strike leads Chennaiyin FC to 1-0 win over Delhi

The hosts set the tone early, pinning Delhi deep inside their own half with a bright, front-footed start.

Alberto Noguera saw an early effort blocked before Mohammed Ali Bemammer tested the goalkeeper from distance, while Daniel Chima Chukwu was denied in a one-on-one situation soon after.

The breakthrough arrived in the 11th minute, as Noguera’s incisive reverse pass released Farukh, who drifted in from the left and fired a rocket from a tight angle to give the Marina Machans the lead -- his celebration a touching tribute to the injured Elsinho, who was ruled out for the season earlier this week.