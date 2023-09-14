Farewell Team Manipur

CHENNAI: A team of 17 fencers from Manipur that arrived in Chennai on 13th August, 2023, upon accepting the kind invitation by Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu MK Stalin are set to return back home after a month’s spell of successful training at the JNIS Badminton court in Chennai.

As a gesture of gratitude and appreciation for the unwavering support provided by the state, the athletes had the privilege of meeting with the Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development of Tamil Nadu, Udhayanidhi Stalin on Wednesday.

The group expressed its heartfelt thanks for the warm hospitality and the invaluable opportunity to train in Chennai.

As the team departs the city, the government has once again extended its support by arranging their departure via. flight at a cost of 1,50,400 rupees, underscoring its commitment to promoting sports and nurturing the talents not just of the state but across the country.