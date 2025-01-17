Falcon Risers Hyderabad are all set for power-packed ISPL Season 2

BENGALURU: Falcon Risers Hyderabad have kicked off their Season 2 preparations for the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) with a week-long high-performance training at the Padukone-Dravid Centre for Sports Excellence in Bengaluru. With the aim to build cohesion and strong synergy in the team, rigorous training sessions are under way to prepare the team for a strong campaign ahead of Season 2.

Led by Head Coach Chetan Padiyar, Batting Coach Yogesh Pawar, and Head of Cricket Anant Tambavekar, who also happens to be the personal batting coach of Indian star cricketer Smriti Mandhana and the Maharashtra State Under-19 team, Falcon Risers Hyderabad have crafted a squad including left-arm pacer Irfan Umair, a Mumbai probable for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, acquired for INR 16.5 lacs, and Aryan Kharkar, an emerging talent in tennis-ball cricket, who comes from Thal, a small village in Alibaug.