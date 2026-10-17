Fakhar Zaman admits Pakistan players under pressure to deliver ICC trophy

Fakhar told the media here that the Pakistan players have had long discussions on the fact that they had not been able to win an ICC title since 2017.

“There is pressure on us as a team to deliver an ICC trophy, and we have had extensive discussions about ending the country's wait for a major international trophy,” he said.

Pakistan had last reached the final of an ICC event in 2022 in the T20 World Cup but were beaten by England at Melbourne.

“It is natural (that) people are disappointed about Pakistan not being able to win an ICC title for long, and we also know that when we do well, we are showered with love and admiration,” Fakhar said.

“When you perform well, people show you more love. When you do not perform well, naturally, they are disappointed. Whether senior or junior, every player tries to perform to the best of their ability and improve in their profession.”

“The happiness you experience as a nation after winning a trophy is different from reaching semi-finals or finals,” he added.