Fake coaches under scanner amid rise in Pocso cases in sports: Minister Aadhav Arjuna

Outlining measures to improve athlete welfare, the minister said the government would bear travel expenses, including airfares, for athletes representing Tamil Nadu in national competitions. Jerseys, sporting equipment, and insurance coverage would also be provided, while injured athletes could seek treatment at private hospitals.

As many as 1,100 athletes would receive incentives on November 19. Medal winners at national and international competitions would henceforth receive financial assistance once every three months, he added.

Pointing out that only 305 sportspersons had secured government jobs between 2005 and 2026, he said the government aimed to facilitate 300-400 appointments every year.

Noting the rising drug use among students, the government is also planning to introduce physical education periods in colleges so that the time and energy is diverted to productive activities. Also, Chief Minister's Trophy competitions would be organised separate for women, and events promoting traditional sports such as silambam would be given prominence, Aadhav said.