Faheem’s 135 takes Dindigul to quarters

BRIEF SCORES: Chengalpattu 188 in 83.2 overs & 85/2 in 18 overs (Ganesh 45) drew with Tiruchirapalli 149 in 56.4 overs (Mithun 43, Sandeep 6/48); Tirunelveli 152 in 47.5 overs & 205/5 in 40 overs (Santosh 56) lost to Dindigul 360/8 in 90 overs (Faheem 135); Tenkasi 96 in 45.2 overs & 85/3 in 17 overs (J. Allen 36) drew with Thiruvallur 350/9 decl in 89.4 overs (Mohith Singh 80); Kanyakumari 132 in 45.1 overs & 177/9 in 40 overs (Das 61) bt Madurai 101 in 44.3 & 206 in 40 overs (Rithan Kumar 82, Mavasim 4/61); Krishnagiri 135 in 64.2 overs & 46/6 in 14 overs (Ritvik 5/24) drew with Coimbatore 205/6 in 90 overs (Rahul 46); Virudhunagar 167 in 66.1 overs & 100 in 24.5 overs (Rakesh 5/16 (inc. hat-trick) lost to Ranipet 285 in 77.2 overs (Kousik 64); Namakkal 267 in 82.1 overs & 99/1 in 17 overs (Nithilan 56 no) drew with Tiruvannamalai 215 in 58.5 overs (Nithish 45); Tiruppur 186 in 68.1 overs & 98/2 in 15 overs (Prakalathan 59 no) drew with Salem 247 in 88.4 overs (Pugal Vishnu 52, Pranneasvaran 5/49)