FA Cup: De Bruyne returns as Man City cruise to fourth round

MANCHESTER: Holders Manchester City's FA Cup defence started in style with a comfortable 5-0 win over Championship side Huddersfield Town at Etihad Stadium to book their place in fourth-round draw.



Kevin De Bruyne made his return as a second half substitute, having been out injured since the opening weekend of the season.

The in-form Phil Foden scored two excellent goals in another fine display with Julian Alvarez and Oscar Bobb also on target.

But the loudest cheer of the day was reserved for the returning De Bruyne who took only 17 minutes to claim his first assist of the season after more than four months out.

The Belgian playmaker set-up compatriot Jeremy Doku - who had also been out with injury for five weeks - to volley home the fifth of the game on 74 minutes.

Determined defending from Huddersfield helped them keep City out until just after the half-hour, when Phil Foden fired in his first of the match after Julian Alvarez’s initial effort had been blocked.

Moments later, Alvarez doubled their lead as he stretched to tap in after a slick passing move. De Bruyne was introduced to applause on 57 minutes and 60 seconds later it was 3-0, when a pass from Oscar Bobb deflected in off Ben Jackson and into his own net.

Foden smashed in his second with a low drive on 65 minutes, before Jeremy Doku (above) marked his comeback with the final goal of the afternoon when he swept home a dinked cross from De Bruyne.

Man City return to Premier League action on Saturday 13 January with a trip to Newcastle United.