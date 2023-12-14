F4 street race put off to 2024 due to Cyclone

CHENNAI: India’s first-ever night street circuit race as part of the Formula 4 (F4) Indian Championship and Indian Racing League scheduled to be held in Chennai has been postponed to next year, the organisers Racing Promotions Private Ltd (RPPL) said on Wednesday. RPPL said it will announce the calendar for 2024 in the coming days. Given the rescue and relief work under way in the aftermath of Cyclone Michaung, TN government had requested rescheduling of the round.