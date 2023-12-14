Begin typing your search...

F4 street race put off to 2024 due to Cyclone

India’s first-ever night street circuit race as part of the Formula 4 (F4) Indian Championship and Indian Racing League scheduled to be held in Chennai has been postponed to next year.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|14 Dec 2023 1:45 AM GMT  ( Updated:2023-12-14 01:45:30.0  )
F4 street race put off to 2024 due to Cyclone
X

Representative Image

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

CHENNAI: India’s first-ever night street circuit race as part of the Formula 4 (F4) Indian Championship and Indian Racing League scheduled to be held in Chennai has been postponed to next year, the organisers Racing Promotions Private Ltd (RPPL) said on Wednesday. RPPL said it will announce the calendar for 2024 in the coming days. Given the rescue and relief work under way in the aftermath of Cyclone Michaung, TN government had requested rescheduling of the round.

SportsCar RaceF4 RaceFormula 4Indian ChampionshipIndian Racing LeagueChennaiCyclone MichaungRacing Promotions Private LtdRPPL
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X