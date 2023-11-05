F4 Championship kicks off in TN

CHENNAI: In an historic event in the world of Indian motorsports, the F4 Indian Championship and the Indian Racing League officially kicked off in the outskirts of the city on Saturday.

The inagural races are being held at the Madras International Circuit and the grand finale will be held at the newly constructed Chennai formula racing circuit in Decemeber.

The Formula 4, Indian Race 1 kicked off on Saturday with Akshay Bohra of God Speed Kochi team taking pole position with a timing of 28:46.388.

Rishon Rajeev came second with a total time of 28:47.580 and Shahan Moshin from Hyderabad Blacks team, stood third with a timing of 28:50.233 as rain halted further proceedings for the day.