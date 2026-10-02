F1's wait for rain goes on as practice in unfamiliar Malaysia stays dry

Both practice sessions on Friday defied the forecast of heavy rain to stay dry and keep things uncertain about how this year's cars will cope if wet weather comes.

Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc were the pacesetters in the two sessions on a day of learning for standings leader Kimi Antonelli, who's looking to bounce back from what he's called his “worst weekend” of the season.

The unusually named Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia takes Antonelli and his rivals to a track F1 last visited in 2017, returning to the schedule because of the disruption caused by the Iran war.

Malaysia has a history of chaotic races and sudden downpours and the abrasive asphalt tends to chew up tires, too. It could be the first real wet race since F1 shook up its regulations for 2026.

Verstappen led first practice by 0.383 seconds from George Russell, winner of last week's race in Azerbaijan, with Verstappen's Red Bull teammate Isack Hadjar third. Leclerc was fastest by .099 from Hadjar in the second as Lando Norris placed third for McLaren.