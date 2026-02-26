F1's new era demands a new driving style as 'big four' seek opening victory in Australia

Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton, the two most successful drivers on the grid, were critical in testing of cars whose electrical hybrid systems promote unusual driving styles and make racing more strategic.

Four-time champion Verstappen branded the cars “no fun” and suggested they might be a factor in considering retirement, while seven-time champ Hamilton suggested the rules are too complex for fans to grasp.

It's a crucial season for F1, which expanded rapidly over the last decade by putting drivers' personalities center stage and not focusing on technological detail.

"We need to stay calm because, as always when there is something happening as a new regulation, there's always the doubt that everything is wrong,” F1 chief executive Stefano Domenicali said last week at testing.

Despite big changes, the top four teams are the same after Mercedes, Ferrari, McLaren and Red Bull all showed promise in testing.

The big four' in 2026The “big four,” as McLaren boss Zak Brown calls them, seem broadly similar on pace, with Mercedes and Ferrari perhaps having a slight edge in race simulations in testing.