F1''s Japanese GP will be the last for 5 weeks due to the effects of the Iran war

McLaren has struggled after winning last season's drivers' championship with Lando Norris, and adding the constructors' title for good measure. But McLaren failed to even start the race two weeks ago in China with engine and electrical faults.

Asked on Thursday if the problem had been resolved, Norris replied: “I think it took a little bit of time to figure things out, but yes. Of course it hurt us as a team, certainly didn't make us look good to have two cars not starting a race.”

Norris talked up the team which includes Oscar Piastri, It had the best car on the grid in the last two seasons, having won the constructors' title each time.

“Now is just as good a time as ever to prove exactly what we can do as a team — against Ferrari, against Mercedes, who are performing very well at the minute,” Norris said.