F1 sensation Kimi Antonelli eyes six wins in six races

"About the championship, I am not really worrying about it," he said on Thursday at the Montmelo track. "I know the opportunity that is on the table and I want to make the most out of it, but at the same time I don't want to drive a race thinking about it.

"I want to enjoy the weekend as much as possible and drive as fast as possible and we will see at the end of the season where we are."

Last season, Russell outperformed Antonelli, scoring two victories and earning 319 points, the fourth-most points of the grid, while his new partner was seventh with 150 points and no victories. Now, Antonelli's winning run has him leading the championship with 156 points after six races. Hamilton, who is enjoying a resurgence at Ferrari, is next with 90. Russell is third with 88.