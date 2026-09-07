F1 leader Kimi Antonelli wins Italian GP after epic charge from the back

Antonelli stormed to victory at the Italian Grand Prix, despite having started 19th on the grid. It took the Mercedes driver fewer than 17 laps to fight his way to the front.

The rest of the race was spent tussling with teammate and title rival George Russell for the lead. Antonelli passed him for the final time with three laps remaining, going on to become the first Italian to win at Monza in 60 years.

“Oh my God ... It feels like a dream,” Antonelli said on team radio after crossing the line.