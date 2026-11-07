F1 champion Antonelli clocks fastest lap in second practice at Sao Paulo GP

SAO PAULO: Formula 1 champion Kimi Antonelli of Mercedes had the fastest lap in the second practice session at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix at Interlagos on Friday.
Wearing a helmet inspired by his Brazilian hero and three-time world champion Ayrton Senna, Antonelli was 0.253 seconds ahead of McLaren's Lando Norris.
Red Bull's Max Verstappen was third, only 0.007 behind Norris. Mercedes' George Russell was fourth.
Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc were sixth and seventh.
Most drivers had better laps in the second practice as they turned to soft tires.
Antonelli's performance was celebrated by Brazilian fans in the stands, who saw the youngest ever to win the series paying once again his tributes to the late Senna, with visits to Senna's family and grave in Sao Paulo.
Norris clocked the best lap in the first free practice. The British driver was 0.082 seconds faster than Antonelli. Verstappen was third quickest.
Leclerc was substituted for the session by Sweden's Dino Beganovic. The rookie struggled to stay on the track and clocked the second worst lap.
Another rookie, Haas' Rafael Câmara, one of the two Brazilians on the grid and substituting for Frenchman Esteban Ocon, was 18th in the first practice and 16th in the second.