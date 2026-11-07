F1 champion Antonelli clocks fastest lap in second practice at Sao Paulo GP

Antonelli's performance was celebrated by Brazilian fans in the stands, who saw the youngest ever to win the series paying once again his tributes to the late Senna, with visits to Senna's family and grave in Sao Paulo.

Norris clocked the best lap in the first free practice. The British driver was 0.082 seconds faster than Antonelli. Verstappen was third quickest.

Leclerc was substituted for the session by Sweden's Dino Beganovic. The rookie struggled to stay on the track and clocked the second worst lap.