Eyes on Jadeja as Indian bowlers seek improvement in third ODI

India have dominated the series but rather than their performance, the talk has centered around the batting friendly nature of the pitches with the surface in the previous ODI producing more than 800 runs.

Among the critics of the conditions have been India head coach Gautam Gambhir, who wants to see an even contest between bat and ball.

With the series already in their pocket, India will look for their new-ball bowlers to finally make an early dent.

While the batters led by skipper Shubman Gill have enjoyed a dream run, the bowling attack has been left searching for answers, picking up just one wicket in the first 10 overs across the two games and leaking 177 runs in the two powerplays.

India have struggled to get wickets in the middle overs with Kuldeep Yadav not getting much support from the other bowlers. An experienced campaigner like Jadeja is under scrutiny having picked up just three wickets in his last eight games.