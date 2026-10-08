Experience, form helped Bhuvneshwar's India recall: Sitanshu Kotak

Another talking point has been the reported decision to involve VVS Laxman in selection meetings, particularly in communicating injury-related updates between the team management and selectors.

Kotak said he was unaware of the specifics of the new arrangement but backed Laxman's commitment to Indian cricket, having worked with him at the Centre of Excellence.

"Honestly, I don't know. I also came to know about what you just said from you. If any injury-related update is to be communicated by Laxman sir, I believe the decision taken by the BCCI will be purposeful," he said.

"I worked with Laxman for three years at the Centre of Excellence. He is very particular. When I was there, he used to tell us that if the Indian team has any requirement, our first duty is to fulfil it.

"Sometimes we used to take leave to go home, but if an Indian player was important and the Indian team wanted him immediately, he would tell us to leave (release) him for a week or two. That is how committed he is.

"So, whatever role he plays, I am sure he will think about what is best for Indian cricket."