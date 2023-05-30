Expecting full crowd for first four days: ICC

NEW DELHI: The International Cricket Council (ICC) is expecting a sell-out crowd for at least the first four days of the World Test Championship (WTC) final between India and Australia, scheduled at The Oval in London from June 7.

The ICC has also kept a reserve day for the title clash if the weather plays spoilsport. “We have been working very closely with the local organising committee (England and Wales Cricket Board) to ensure it is a great spectacle for the fans.

We are expecting full crowd for each of at least the first four days. We know we are heading in the right direction,” said Wasim Khan, ICC general manager of cricket, in a select media interaction.

“It has created huge interest in terms of fans. The two best teams in the world will be slugging it out, so it is set to be a fantastic event. We hope the weather stays clear so we can get the full amount of cricket, though we have a reserve day to make up for lost time.”

Asked why the title decider will be played in the United Kingdom for the second edition in a row, Wasim said that the location goes well with the scheduling of the final. The Oval also serves as a neutral venue for both the teams.