Expansion to 12 teams, a defining moment for Pro Kabaddi League: Charu Sharma

CHENNAI: Charu Sharma, Founder and Member of Technical Committee of Pro Kabaddi League, takes immense pride in the giant strides the sport has taken since its inception in 2014. With each passing year, the league continues to grow from strength to strength, turning heads and having eyeballs riveted to the television sets across the country. With the final of Season 11 set to happen on Sunday, the affable Charu takes time out from his packed schedule to share his views on how this season has unfolded and on a range of other top

Q: The Pro Kabaddi League has completed 11 seasons now. What do you consider the most significant milestone in the league’s commercial evolution?

A: The expansion to 12 teams in Season 5 was a defining moment for PKL. It not only created more opportunities for players to build professional careers but also helped us reach new geographic markets. The addition of teams like Gujarat Giants, Haryana Steelers, and UP Yoddhas brought major corporate ownership to the league, while the inclusion of Tamil Thalaivas reinforced our presence in a region with a deep-rooted Kabaddi culture. Their substantial investments validate our business model and have brought professional management practices to the sport.

Q: Season 11 has been particularly competitive, with numerous close matches. How do you view the evolution of gameplay strategies in PKL?

A: The level of competition this season reflects the continuous evolution of strategies in the sport. We’ve seen 12 tied matches and over 50 games decided by less than seven points, underscoring how closely matched the teams are. Teams have developed sophisticated tactical approaches, including specialized defensive formations and innovative raiding patterns. This evolution is evident in the numbers. In Season 5, there were 2,548 tackle points, compared to an impressive 3,120 tackle points in Season 10 - a clear indicator of how defensive strategies have become more advanced and impactful. Super tackles, a game-changing defensive move, have also seen significant growth, from 212 in Season 5 to 299 in Season 10.

Q: The Melbourne Raid represents a significant step in global expansion. What’s your vision for kabaddi’s international growth?

A: Choosing Australia as a new market demonstrates our ambition to extend beyond traditional strongholds. These international showcase events serve multiple purposes: gauging local interest, testing operational capabilities, and building relationships with local sporting communities. Such expansion is crucial for demonstrating kabaddi’s global appeal and could lead to establishing permanent professional structures in new regions. Prime Minister Modi’s recent promotion of kabaddi during his Poland visit also reflects our broader international strategy. We’re systematically organizing showcase events across key markets to build global awareness and establish an ecosystem targeting regions in every corner of the world

Q: We’re seeing unprecedented financial success for players, with 8 Crorepatis in Season 11. How has this economic transformation impacted the sport’s ecosystem?

A: It’s incredible to witness how far we’ve come, from our highest-paid player in Season 1 earning 12.8L to having multiple crorepatis in Season 11 in such a short span of time. Today’s kabaddi has become an aspirational sport for youth, particularly in rural and semi-urban areas. Young players see professional athletes as role models who’ve achieved fame and financial success through the sport. The Pro Kabaddi League has created a clear pathway from grassroots to professional play, with structured academies and youth programs.