Exciting quarterfinal fixtures announced

CHENNAI: As the Durand Cup continues to captivate football enthusiasts across India, the tournament has reached its quarter-final stage. It was confirmed on Tuesday that Chennaiyin FC will play FC Goa in the quarterfinals of the Durand Cup 2023. Out of the 24 participating teams, six sides secured their quarterfinal berths by topping the points table, while the remaining two qualified as the best second-placed teams.

Group E saw Chennaiyin FC shine under the guidance of their new coach, Owen Coyle. Winning all three games, earning it a place in the quarterfinal.

East Bengal secured its spot in the quarterfinal from Group A as the table toppers in a shocking outcome. The Red and Yellow brigade defied Juan Ferrando’s fancied Mohun Bagan to maintain their pole position. The Mariners advanced to the last eight as the second placed side from Group A. Mohun Bagan’s qualification was confirmed after Mohammedan Sporting notched up an impressive 6-0 victory over Jamshedpur FC, which resulted in a nail-biting goal difference scenario. With Mohun Bagan holding a goal difference of six, Mohammedan Sporting needed one more goal to surpass them but narrowly fell short.

In Group B, Mumbai City FC won all its three games with sheer dominance, securing the pole position and a place in the quarterfinal.

Group C bore witness to Gokulam Kerala FC’s remarkable asendency in the Durand Cup, as they topped the group, featuring ISL heavyweights Bengaluru FC and Kerala Blasters FC, and sealed a place in the quarterfinals. Manolo Marquez’s FC Goa asserted its supremacy in Group D, clinching the top spot and advancing to the quarterfinal.

Owen Coyle’s Chennaiyin FC will play FC Goa on August 26 at 6:00 PM in the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati.