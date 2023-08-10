Exciting new season beckons Chennaiyin FC

CHENNAI: Chennaiyin FC starts its 2023–2024 league campaign today at the Durand Cup, taking on Hyderabad FC. The Marina Machans had a disappointing outing in their previous campaign and will look to change fortunes this time around.

The club has had a busy transfer season where it has brought in new players to strengthen the group. Youngsters Ayush Adhikari and Sweden Fernandes have been roped in by the club to strengthen the midfield, and former club captain and one of the most poignant names in Indian football, Rafael Crivellaro, has come back to the club after playing for Jamshedpur FC last season. Crivellaro played a crucial role in the club’s success in the 2019–2020 season, where the Brazilian scored seven goals and set up eight assists. His fitness and goal scoring mettle will make a major difference for the club.

Former coach Owen Coyle returns to the club after a successful stint with Jamshedpur FC last season. Coyle landed in Kolkata in the early hours of Tuesday and will mostly take charge of the club for today’s Durand Cup outing.

“The Durand Cup is a famous and renowned tournament which holds great prestige. Obviously, it comes quickly in the pre-season, but it provides an opportunity to get to know the players, find our rhythm, and give our very best. It is a great competition that allows us to play competitively and give our all, as we always do. We’re truly excited about the upcoming competition,” said the coach on the significance of the tournament.

Coyle thinks that the group stage matches will test his team and also help the players get the minutes they need, giving him an idea to look and see what the team has done and where they need to improve.

“I don’t play to draw games, I play to win games. That is how my teams play and that is how we will play this season, starting in this cup competition. Hyderabad will be tough opponents as they have already played the game that they drew. So we know that if we can go and certainly look to win that game, it gives us a very good foothold in the group for trying to progress to reach the quarter-finals,” stated Coyle.

Speaking on the squad at his disposal and the areas they need to focus on, Coyle commented, “We are a new squad, and of course, there will be different elements as we look to build and progress. We are not going to click our fingers and think everything falls into place. It is going to take hard work, time to build things, and a lot of partnerships and relationships within the team to come together. All we want is to give a good account of ourselves as we want to be representative of our amazing fan base.”

Having previously propelled the Marina Machans to the final of the ISL in the 2019-2020 season, Owen Coyle will be looking to utilize his wealth of experience and tactical acumen to shape a new era for the club. “We want to put a smile on our fans’ faces, that is really important to me. My teams have always done that and certainly, from my last time at Chennai, the fans were amazing. They have seen the football we played. How exciting of a team we are and that is what we’re going to do. We want to build an exciting team again,” said Coyle.

Coyle’s men will take the field for an early evening kick-off at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium against a determined Hyderabad squad which earned a only a point in its first game against Delhi FC.