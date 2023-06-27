Excitement peaks as Dharamsala to host World Cup matches for first time

NEW DELHI: IPL chairman Arun Dhumal on Tuesday expressed his delight over the announcement of ICC Men's Cricket World Cup fixture in Mumbai, as Dharamsala was named as one of the venues to host the league-stage matches of the mega-sporting event for the first time ever.

The ICC On Tuesday announced the schedule of the Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 with host India beginning their campaign on October 8 against Australia in Chennai.

The mega event will take place across 10 venues -- Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Dharamsala, Delhi, Chennai, Lucknow, Pune, Bengaluru, Mumbai and Kolkata -- spanning 46 days.

The picturesque ground in Dharamsala will host the five matches including India vs New Zealand clash on October 22, where they look to avenge their 2019 semi-final defeat.

"Looking forward for an exciting @ICC #CWC2023 as Dharamshala @himachalcricket gets the opportunity to host this prestigious tournament for the first time ever in World’s most beautiful stadium and finals at World’s biggest," Dhumal tweeted.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah Jay Shah also expressed his excitement as India hosting the ICC World Cup for an unprecedented fourth time.

"Proud moment for India! Hosting the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup for the fourth time is an incredible honor. With 12 cities as the backdrop, we'll showcase our rich diversity and world-class cricketing infrastructure. Get ready for an unforgettable tournament!"

India previously co-hosted the tournament in 1987, 1996 and 2011. This will be the fourth time that India will be the sole host.

The World Cup kicks off on October 5 with a repeat of the 2019 Final as England takes on New Zealand in Ahmedabad. The much-anticipated India-Pakistan clash is scheduled on October 15.

The first semi-final will be held on Wednesday November 15 in Mumbai and the second semi-final will be held the following day in Kolkata. Both semi-finals will have a reserve day.

The Final will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on November 19 with November 20 slated as the reserve day.