Ex-Pune scientist collapses during Satara half marathon, dies

"Fellow runners, including Miraj cardiologist Riyaz Mujawar, immediately administered Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) to him. A cardiac ambulance stationed along the route also reached the spot and medical personnel administered emergency treatment before shifting him to Pulse Hospital while continuing CPR," event president Upendra Pandit told PTI.

Doctors at the hospital performed an angiography and found one of Kadam's major arteries completely blocked. An angioplasty was subsequently performed, and a stent was inserted, following which he was revived and stabilised.

"However, around four hours later, he suffered another massive cardiac attack and died," the official said.

The deceased was a retired scientist who had worked with the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC).