Ex-cricketer Rajesh Chauhan booked in transport contract fraud case

The case was registered at Mohan Nagar police station on Friday on the directions of a local court under Section 316(2) (criminal breach of trust) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), said Station House Officer Keshav Kosale.

"The matter is under investigation. Further action will be taken based on the findings," he said.

In an order dated July 16, Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Aishwarya Diwan allowed an application filed by complainant Dinkar Vishwamitra under Section 175(3) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and directed Mohan Nagar police to conduct an investigation and submit a final report before the court.

According to the application, Chauhan introduced himself to Vishwamitra as a former international cricketer with close links to some leading industrialists and claimed that his firm, Govind Transport Company, had secured a contract from Jindal Steel in Odisha's Keonjhar district for transportation of iron ore and lumps.