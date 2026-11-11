Ex-captain de Silva leads Sri Lanka to 221-4 on Day 3 of the 1st test against Pakistan

De Silva capitalized on a dropped catch on 38 and brought Sri Lanka within sight to avoid follow-on after Pakistan had declared its first innings at 434-9.

Kusal Mendis, who took over the captaincy from de Silva in October, was not out on 21 at lunch as Pakistan's inexperienced bowling attack struggled to penetrate with the old softer ball on greenish wicket.

Veteran Mohammad Abbas (2-33) had the only success in the first session when Kamindu Mendis (58) feathered an edge to give wicketkeeper Ghazi Ghori his third catch behind the wicket.

The rest of the three bowlers — Razaullah and two debutants Saqib Khan (2-82) and Arafat Minhas — couldn't find much assistance of the wicket as de Silva combined in two solid half-century stands.