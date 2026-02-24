Everyone has to fight for place in team: women's hockey coach Marijne

The Indian women's team is going through a difficult phase. It failed to qualify for the Paris Olympics in 2024, an unexpected low after having achieved a historic fourth-place finish in the Tokyo Games under Marijne's guidance.

The side also failed to qualify for the FIH Pro League last year and could not find a place in the World Cup through the Asia Cup route. Marijne, who quit due to personal reasons after the 2021 Olympics, was brought back early this year following the removal of Harendra Singh due to poor results.

The team is now looking to revive itself at the World Cup qualifiers in Hyderabad from March 8-14 under Marijne.

"We have brought in six junior players and I got to know them really fast. The moment I was appointed, I started watching junior women players' performance in the HIL...I was curious to know how they respond to training sessions with the seniors and that is going really well," Marijne told 'PTI Bhasha' in an interview.

"Seniors understand that past achievements don't count, and everyone has to fight for the spot. It's normal in team sport," he said when asked about how Tokyo Olympians are reacting to this approach.