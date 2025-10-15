Every wicket felt like five wickets, says "impeccable" Siraj after West Indies series

NEW DELHI: India pacer Mohammed Siraj has said that every wicket that he took in the just-concluded second Test against the West Indies felt like a fifer on an unresponsive pitch.

Siraj took three wickets in the game that India won by seven wickets to complete a 2-0 series domination over the Caribbean outfit here on Tuesday. In the opening Test in Ahmedabad, he picked up seven scalps.

Siraj was named the 'Impact Player of the Series' in Team India's dressing room honours.