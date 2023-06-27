Every team is tough, there are no easy games: Tamim Iqbal

MUMBAI: Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal believes that ICC Men's World Cup 2023 will be tough to win as no match is going to be easy.

"This is the ultimate event. Nothing compares to a one-day World Cup because this is the most challenging white-ball format which continuously tests your game awareness and temperament. The tournament's structure gives you no scope to relax. Every team is tough and there are no easy games," Tamim said to ICC.

Bangladesh will play their first two matches of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 - against Afghanistan (7 October) and England (10 October) in the hill city of Dharamsala as they aim to make it to the knockouts of the tournament for the first time.

Bangladesh also features in two matches each in Pune and Kolkata. They go up against India on 19 October and against Australia in a day game on 12 November, while their fixtures in Kolkata include one against sub-continental rivals Pakistan.

Ahmedabad will host the tournament opener as well as the final. The other venues are Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Dharamsala, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai and Pune. Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram join Hyderabad in hosting the practice games.

Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal exuded confidence ahead of the 10-team tournament and expected his team to adjust well to the conditions.

"This is the ultimate event. Nothing compares to a one-day World Cup because this is the most challenging white-ball format which continuously tests your game awareness and temperament.

"The tournament's structure gives you no scope to relax. Every team is tough and there are no easy games.

"Playing in India is always very enjoyable. The electric atmosphere, great stadiums and the very knowledgeable cricket fans make the experience fulfilling. We have always received excellent support whenever we played there.

"I am very confident with the side we will take to the World Cup. We have been performing at a very high level in ODIs and were one of the leading sides in the World Cup qualifying. There is a nice blend of experience and talent, and the conditions will be familiar.

" Eight teams have qualified for the 46-day event through the Cricket World Cup Super League while the final two spots will be taken by the finalists of the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier taking place in Zimbabwe.

The tournament retains the round-robin format of last time with all teams playing against each other for a total of 45 league matches. There are six-day matches in the tournament, which will start at 10h30 local time. All other matches, including the knockouts, will be day-night fixtures starting at 14h00.

The top four teams will qualify for the semi-finals to be played in Mumbai on 15 November and in Kolkata on 16 November. The semi-finals and the final will have reserve days.

Bangladesh fixtures at World Cup: Afghanistan on October 7 in Dharamsala, England on October 10 in Dharamsala, New Zealand on October 14 in Chennai, India on October 19 in Pune, South Africa on October 24 in Mumbai, Qualifier 1 on October 28 in Kolkata, Pakistan on October 31 in Kolkata, Qualifier 2 on November 6 in Delhi, Australia on November in Pune.