‘Every point mattered,’ says Sindhu on her mindset after securing historic Japan Open final berth

Sindhu was leading 21-19, 15-10 at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium when the former Olympic champion retired with a hamstring issue, sending the Indian into her maiden BWF Super 750 final and her first BWF World Tour title clash since December 2024.

Speaking after the match, Sindhu said maintaining concentration from the opening rally was central to her game plan against one of the world's best players.

“I’m very happy that I’ve gone to the finals. For me, every match mattered a lot from game one and today’s match especially, was important from the beginning to be focused because when you play with top ranked players, it’s important that every point matters. So, winning that first game really mattered a lot,” Sindhu told Olympic.com after the game.