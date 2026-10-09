Everton up for sale after US owner says it is exploring investment options

The Texas-based Friedkin Group only completed its purchase of the club in December 2024, ending the turbulent eight-year reign of former owner Farhad Moshiri.

“We will only entertain interest from parties who we strongly believe will be the right stewards to take the club forward and build on the momentum that has been established,” Everton said in a statement.

The announcement places fresh uncertainty over the nine-time English champion and founding member of the Premier League.