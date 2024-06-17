Euro 2024: Players to watch out for in Austria vs France clash

NEW DELHI: France are set to begin their Euro 2024 campaign against Austria in a Group D clash on Monday. The French side has a pool of experienced and young talent to choose their playing XI. While Austria head coach Ralf Rangnick will try to counterattack France's attacking prowess and some of the players are bound to play a key role in the set-up. Here is a look at the players to look out from both teams that could affect the outcome of the game.

Kylian Mbappe (France) The French starlet has established himself as one of the best in the modern generation with his quick pace and clinical finishing ability. Mbappe will be a key figure for France in the attacking unit.

Source: Kylian Mbappe/X







Marcel Sabitzer (Austria) While featuring for Dortmund, Sabitzer was a key player for the German club as they made their way to the UEFA Champions League final. He provided five assists and netted one goal in 12 matches on Dortmund's route to the final. He will play a part in dictating the flow of the game for Austria in the middle of the field.

Source: Marcel Sabitzer/ Instagram



Olivier Giroud (France) The top goal-scorer in the history of France, Giroud will be a central attacking figure for the French team. With the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Kingsley Coman on the wing, Giroud will give ample of chances to score goals.

Source: Olivier Giroud/Instagram







Konrad Laimer (Austria) Laimer is another high-profile player to feature in the Austria team. The defensive midfielder will provide ample support to the defenders and ensure a smooth transition of play.

Source: Konrad Laimer/Instagram







Antoine Griezmann (France) The French versatile forward has the potential to slot in the mid-field as well as play in the attacking front of the field. Griezmann will look to create goal-scoring opportunities and finish a couple of those as well.

Source: Antoine Griezmann/Instagram

























