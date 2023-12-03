EURO 2024 group stage draw: Germany vs Scotland opening game, Spain and Italy meet again

HAMBURG: The 2024 UEFA European Championship group draw was unveiled here with holders Italy will face Spain for the fifth EURO in a row, while hosts Germany will meet Scotland in the opening game of the group stage on June 14, 2024.

The final tournament will begin in Munich on June 14 with hosts Germany taking on Scotland in Group A. Hungary and Switzerland complete the Group.

There will be repeats of both UEFA EURO 2020 semi-finals in the group stage, with Spain and Italy meeting in Group B with Croatia and Albania are the other two teams. England are in Group C alongside Denmark, Slovenia and Serbia.

The Netherlands and France, meanwhile, meet in Group D having also been in the same qualifying section. Group E pits Belgium with Slovakia, Romania and the winners of Play-off path B, with Turkiye, Portugal and Czech Republic drawn together in Group F having also been in the same pool in 2008.

UEFA EURO 2024 GROUPS

GROUP A: Germany, Hungary, Scotland, Switzerland

GROUP B: Spain, Albania, Croatia, Italy

GROUP C: England, Denmark, Slovenia, Serbia

GROUP D: France, Austria, Netherlands, play-off winner A

GROUP E: Belgium, Romania , Slovakia, winner of play off B

GROUP F: Portugal, Turkey, Czech Republic, winner of play off C